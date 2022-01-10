PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Meet Brownie (A265552)! This sweet 2-year-old guy came to us as an owner surrender due to life changes on Jan. 3 He is playful, energetic and likes hot dogs. He is a beautiful boy who deserves his forever home. He weighs in at 50 pounds and loves to show off his tail wagging skills! Come and meet Brownie!
Carver (A265447) is a 1-year-old brindle mix who came to us as a stray on Dec. 28. He does great in his health exams, and he is just a sweet and playful pup. He has a cute nubby tail and really enjoyed getting some play time with a visit from three Coddle Creek students last week. He weighs just over 48 pounds and will be here waiting for his forever family to find him.
This sweet face belongs to Jasper (A265645), a 2-year-old brown mix who came to us as a stray on Dec 28. He is a sweet boy who is a little shy being here at the shelter and as always, we recommend meet and greets as we do with all of our dogs. He is ready to find his forever home so he can get all the love he deserves. Come and meet Jasper.
Bebo (A264563) and Skinny Minnie are both 8 years old and came to us as owner surrenders on Dec. 28, due to a life change with their previous owner. They are both a little nervous being here at the shelter, and they are both very sweet dogs. Both are mixed breeds who have lived their entire lives together and are now looking for their forever homes. Bebo is a male and Skinny Minnie is a female, and both are ready to go home today!
Meet Pippa (A265454)! This sweet, energetic girl is 2 years old and weighs around 30 pounds. She came to us as a stray on Dec. 28. She loves people and wants all of the belly rubs! Come and meet her today!
Cindy Lou (A265059) would love to meet you! This beautiful girl is 2 years old and has been here since Dec. 7. She is spayed and looking for her forever family. You will likely find her in one of the cat hammocks gazing out when you come to visit, as she doesn’t want to miss a thing.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available. Go to our website at http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
