PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.