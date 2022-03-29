Pie In the Sky looking for new home but are committed to Downtown Mooresville

As they had done for most of their adult life, Daniel Whitener, along with his sister Ashley Eggert, were preparing for another day at Pie In The Sky Pizza. Unfortunately, for the Whitener family, the days are numbered for one of Downtown Mooresville’s most beloved restaurants.

The family announced via Facebook on March 24 that the restaurant would be closing its doors at its Main Street location after nearly 36 years of operation after being unable to renew their lease in the building known as "The Markade." With attempts to find a new home unsuccessful so far, Pie In The Sky will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time.

“We’ve known for about a year that we were not going to be able to renew our lease,” Whitener said. “The owners of this building just want to do something else with the space. There’s going to be a restaurant here, but it was made clear that it wasn’t going to be ours.”

In their statement on Facebook, the Whiteners called the new vision for the building “upscale”.

“They were very straightforward with us,” Whitener added. “They wanted to expand this space all the way to Main Street, which we had been interested in, but they also wanted a different presentation and we weren’t willing to go that route.

“We’ve been successful for 35 years just like this, why change?”

Whitener’s father, Tim, opened the restaurant in that very spot at the back of "The Markade" in 1986 after working at a pizza restaurant during his college years. Over time, his family became more involved with his wife, Tammy, and children helping to keep the pizzas coming.

“I worked here as a little kid to make the money for my first PlayStation,” Whitener said. “I’ve been on the payroll since I was 16.”

“I’ve been on the payroll for the last 19 years,” Eggert said from the kitchen while cleaning the lettuce for the day.

Eggert has been running the day-to-day operations of Pie In The Sky for the last seven years since her dad stepped away. Whitener has been on-board as a full-time manager for the last three years.

“When I was a kid, I hated coming here and working,” Whitener said. “But when I was up at Appalachian State, I missed it. I missed the people.”

Those people, fiercely loyal to Pie In The Sky, reacted to the announcement with an outpouring of support, both in words and with their wallets. In the days immediately following the post, business increased to a level the restaurant has never seen.

“The last few days have been our busiest ever,” Whitener said. “We expected to be busy, but not like that.”

The demand for Pie In The Sky increased so much in the 24 hours following the announcement that the restaurant ran out of pizza dough around 7:45 p.m. on March 25.

“We never could have expected that kind of response from the town,” Whitener added.

For the last year, the Whiteners have been searching for a new home for their restaurant to no avail. One thing is for certain, though: Pie In The Sky will remain in Downtown Mooresville.

“We’re committed to downtown,” Whitener said. “There’s just a feel down here that we want to be a part of. We want to be here as long as the community still has that feel and we feel like we’re part of it.”

With just a couple of months left in the space they’ve called home for nearly an entire generation, the emotions of the move are just starting to set in for the Whiteners.

“We’re tore up, but we knew it was coming,” Whitener said. “I don’t think any of us expected us to hit us as hard as it did after the announcement. It was all the support. Once the announcement is out there, and it’s in writing, it hits different.

“But all of the people that have expressed support since then is enough to make you want to run through a brick wall,” Whitener continued. “All of the people we’ve met through the restaurant that we wouldn’t have known otherwise…you can’t replace it. It makes it worth it.”