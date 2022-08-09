Pie in the Sky set to reopen in new location in January

When Pie in the Sky closed the doors of the one and only location it had ever had in late May, Daniel Whitener and his sister Ashley Eggert weren’t entirely sure what would happen next.

The family knew that they would reopen again someday, but did not have a timetable for that, let alone a location to move into.

However, as of July 28, the collective anticipation that had caused fans of the 36-year-old Mooresville staple to hold their breath was alleviated as Pie in the Sky announced that it would be moving just a couple of blocks south into its own standalone building at 250 S. Main St.

The announcement of the new location generated a buzz on social media that not even Whitener expected. Since the announcement was posted to Facebook, it has reached more than 100,000 people, received just under 500 comments, been shared more than 700 times, and been liked nearly 2,000 times.

“It’s just crazy the response we had to that post,” Whitener said. “It’s also motivation. It shows that we’re not getting in over our heads with the new place. That kind of support makes it a lot easier and makes us feel a lot better.”

The new location, which will open in January 2023, will operate out of the former home of a laundromat and will roughly represent an increase of 1,000 square feet of space inside the restaurant.

“I’ve driven passed the new location more times than I’d like to admit,” Whitener said. “I’ve just pulled up into the parking lot to get out and see if the door is unlocked. We’re just really excited.”

The building has already been cleaned up and gutted but is currently being used as a hub for the construction going on next door. Pie in the Sky will officially be handed the keys Sept. 1 to begin its own upfit.

The current plan is to give the restaurant an ’80s diner feel, calling back to its opening date in 1986. The additional space in the restaurant also will allow an increase in bar seating, something that has the family excited.

The new location also will allow Pie in the Sky to add a new feature that never would have been possible at its old location.

“We’re really excited about being able to add a patio out front,” Whitener said. “It’s not something we’ve ever been able to do.”

In the meantime, Pie in the Sky is not waiting until January to start tossing dough again. Since it closed in May, it has been taking its oven on the road — literally. It has appeared at special nights at a pair of bars in Downtown Mooresville, Murto Made Distillery and On Tap, as well as a few neighborhoods. It also is preparing to open up a temporary home at the Shop n’ Save Market on N.C. 115.

“We’ve had a lot of customers follow us around. They’ll just show up wherever we are and get pizza,” Whitener said. “That’s just been so cool.”

Pie in the Sky will continue its mobile pizza into the fall. To keep up with its travels, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/pieintheskypizzamooresville.