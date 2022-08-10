 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piedmont HealthCare celebrates retirement of Dr. James McNabb

Dr. James McNabb, center, will retire Friday from Full Circle Family Medicine in Mooresville.

After 37 years of serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James W. McNabb, is retiring.

McNabb has worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old country doctor’s office in the modern era.

“I have hoped to create a welcoming medical home for my patients by providing access to compassionate, supportive, evidence-based, high-quality medical care on a long-term basis,” he said.

Over the course of his career, McNabb has made many contributions to health care and family medicine. He has given hundreds of lectures at local, state and national levels on various topics, including skin diseases and cancers, skin procedures, sports medicine, and joint and soft tissue injections. During his years of practice, McNabb has gone on to publish several successful editions of “A Practical Guide to Joint and Soft Tissue Injection and Aspiration.”

Through all of his accomplishments, he said he is most proud of assembling “a highly functioning team of professionals” through his devoted staff at Full Circle Family Medicine.

“Piedmont HealthCare would like to express our deepest appreciation to Dr. McNabb and his faithful service to this organization and his community for the past 22 years” Jeffrey Smith, CEO of Piedmont HealthCare, said. “His hard work and dedication have left a lasting impact here at Piedmont HealthCare. He will be dearly missed.”

McNabb will be taking a much-needed vacation after his retirement.

“I am looking forward to spending quality time with my wife, Liz, our children, and grandchildren. I will continue working on my personal fitness and health, playing jazz trombone with the Lake Norman Big Band, exploring fly-fishing in the North Carolina mountains, and working with St. Mark’s Lutheran Church,” he said.

He also will continue to work around the country with medical teaching and might write another edition of the Joint and Soft Tissue injections textbook.

McNabb’s last day in the office will be Friday.

Beginning Monday, Full Circle Family Medicine is transitioning to Fox Internal Medicine. Dr. Jessica Fox is now accepting new patients at Fox Internal Medicine, 435 East Statesville Ave., Mooresville.

For information on Fox, or to schedule an appointment, call Piedmont HealthCare Fox Internal Medicine at 704-663-5056.

About Piedmont HealthCare

Piedmont HealthCare is one of the largest physician-owned multi-specialty groups in North Carolina and the 5th largest healthcare organization in the Charlotte Metro market. We are committed to providing excellent care for the whole family. We have more than 60 convenient locations and more than 215 physicians and providers across multiple specialties to provide the most innovative medical care for our community. www.piedmonthealthcare.com

