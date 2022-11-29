 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piedmont Healthcare practice donates EKG machine to help train CATS students

IMG_07923.JPG

Piedmont Healthcare’s Heart & Vascular office donated an EKG machine to Iredell Career and Technical Academy.

Recently, PHC’s Heart & Vascular office donated one of their EKG machines to Iredell Career Academy and Technical School (CATS).

The machine will be used for training more than 40 students each year as they work towards their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credentials. “In addition to teaching at CATS, I work at a local hospital. We are all required to learn how to use an EKG. Having one in our classroom will be a great, hands-on, learning opportunity for our students,” said Jamie Head, instructor and nurse at CATS.

Electrocardiograms (EKG) record the electrical signal from the heart to check for different heart conditions. Electrodes are placed on the chest to record the heart’s electrical signals, which cause the heart to beat. The signals are shown as waves on an attached printer.

Jeff Smith, CEO, and Jeff Taylor, HR director, from Piedmont HealthCare, were in attendance to present the EKG machine to CATS principal Larry Rogers, Executive Director of Industry, Trade, and Business Development Todd Williams, and CNA instructors Kim Rogers and Jamie Head.

Piedmont HealthCare and Iredell-Statesville Schools work together with Apprenticeship NC to provide a bridge from high school to community college by providing job learning while receiving job-related education credits. Currently, PHC has six Apprenticeship NC students ranging from phlebotomy, medical assisting and health care management to registered nurses. Apprenticeship NC helps students pay for their college while allowing them an opportunity to work in their chosen field and earn a paycheck while going to school.

About Piedmont HealthCare

Piedmont HealthCare is one of the largest physician-owned multi-specialty groups in North Carolina and the 5th largest healthcare organization in the Charlotte Metro market. We are committed to providing excellent care for the whole family. We have more than 70 convenient locations and over 215 physicians and providers across multiple specialties to provide our community with the most innovative medical care. www.piedmonthealthcare.com

