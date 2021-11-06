Pilot program helps Christian Mission with community impact

Mooresville area Christian Mission is one of 11 crisis assistance agencies in North Carolina that successfully participated in a recent Duke Energy pilot philanthropy program aimed at supporting agency operations by reducing costs and offering supporting services.

To implement the program, Duke Energy collaborated with Restore Global, a worldwide organization that helps nonprofits to work smarter and maximize their impact.

With a $25,000 investment from Duke Energy, Restore Global provided direct project benefit of more than $119,000. That includes its Access to Excess program, which sources equipment at free or reduced prices. The participating organizations also collectively received 418 hours of consultive engagement.

The Christian Mission received an electric pallet jack to allow lifting and moving of heavier and stacked pallets around the warehouse.

“The electric pallet jack will enhance our ability to maneuver extremely heavy pallets that we can’t access with our forklift. This also helps eliminate potential injury and make our operations safe,” said Scotty Moore, director of business operations at Mooresville Christian Mission.