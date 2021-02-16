Tim Hilton, an Airbus A320 captain, met with the Wolf Den of Cub Scout Pack 173 to discuss airplanes. Hilton also gave an informative lesson on Bernoulli’s principle and answered questions from the Scouts about airplanes and being a pilot. Hilton also brought gliders to have the Scouts practice their flying skills.
Pilot talks to Scouts about airplanes, flying
