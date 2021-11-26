 Skip to main content
Pine Lake boys team tops South Rowan, 76-41
Pine Lake Prep’s boys basketball team easily defeated South Rowan Wednesday.

The Pride won 76-41.

Dante Tekampe led the scoring for the Pride with 14. Terence Dignan finished with nine and Ben Harper and Aaron Street each added eight. Robert Magner had seven, Demetrius Johnson, Wesley Guilford and Patrick Schwaba each had six points. Noah Lenz and Ethan Morgan rounded out the scoring for the Pride with two apiece.

The Pride is 1-1 on the season. Pine Lake was set to pay Enka on Saturday. The results were not available in time for this edition.

The Pride will take on Statesville Christian on Tuesday at home.

