Pine Lake brings holiday cheer to "The Grey"
Pine Lake brings holiday cheer to "The Grey"

Pine Lake Prep's athletic complex, dubbed "The Grey" due to its unique gray turf field, added a bit more color recently, thanks to some holiday lights and a drive-in movie event for families.

PLP hired Waves Entertainment to project holiday favorite movie, "Elf", onto the 25-foot screen.

"We wanted to do something to bring families together safely, and this was a fun way to gather. Some families are new to Pine Lake this year and had never been to our athletic complex," said Kristen Sutek, community relations manager.

The event was limited to 65 cars to ensure proper spacing in the parking lot, and ticket sales were just one car shy of a sell-out crowd.

