Pine Lake gets first-round win over West Stokes

Behind a record-breaking performance from quarterback Nick Reid, Pine Lake advanced past West Stokes in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Friday night as the Pride (10-1) defeated the Wildcats (5-6) 38-20.

The senior quarterback tossed for 412 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night. All of those touchdown passes came from 25 or more yards out. Coming into the game, Reid averaged just over 100 passing yards per game in a Pine Lake offense that had become known for its ground-and-pound style.

Reid also scored with his legs on the night, adding 18 rushing yards to his impressive passing total.

But perhaps his most impressive play of the night came in the third quarter when, as Reid was flushed out of the pocket to his left toward the sideline, the quarterback twirled around and threw a behind-the-back pass that was completed to Harrison Presti.

Joe White led the way for the Pride receiving corps, hauling in seven passes for 175 yards and a score. Aiden Ziegler also caught seven passes on the night, totaling 143 yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, even with their starting running back relegated to only playing defense, the Pride still managed a healthy 170 rushing yards. Gabe Bolivar led the way, grinding out 141 yards and a score on 17 carries.

In total, the Pride offense put up an eye-popping 587 yards on the West Stokes defense.

Defensively, Pine Lake wasn’t so bad either. Like they have much of the season, they didn’t allow an offensive touchdown while the game was still in doubt. The only Wildcat touchdown scored while the defensive starters were still on the field came by way of a kickoff return touchdown.

Hudson Stalun led the way on defense, tallying 16 tackles on the night.

Oh, and as if his offensive production wasn’t enough, Reid also came down with an interception in the game.

Pine Lake will travel to Salisbury next Friday to take on the Hornets (10-1). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.