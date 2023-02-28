The Pine Lake Preparatory Board of Directors is considering applications for member positions for two-year appointed seats.

Candidates for board appointed seats can be either parents of PLP students or nonparents. Board members receive priority enrollment for their children.

While new board terms would officially start July 1, recognize that it is an expectation that new board members will begin attending Board of Director meetings immediately after selection.

Qualified candidates will have skills in one or more of the following areas: policy governance, financial and/or business management, fundraising, academia, legal and regulatory issues, diversity/equity/inclusion, construction and engineering, real estate, and strategic planning.

The board generally meets the fourth Wednesday of each month (unless otherwise noted), provides fiduciary oversight on the budget, and serves to uphold the charter as authorized by the N.C. State Board of Education. Board members receive ongoing board governance and parliamentary training throughout the year, attend an annual board retreat for strategic planning, and serve on various committees that enhance school operations.

Interested parties should complete the application to be posted on the website and; applications will be accepted through March 3.

For more information email Lauren.Millovitsch@pinelakeprep.org; or to Andrew.Moceri@pinelakeprep.org.