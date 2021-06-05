Pine Lake Prep Class of 2021 receives diplomas

The more than 130 members of the class of 2021 at Pine Lake Prep walked across the stage a week ago to receive their high school diplomas.

The ceremony, held at the Pride’s football stadium, was moved back an hour last Saturday due to the threat of thunderstorms.

This graduation ceremony was a return to normal for the students and their parents. The class of 2020 held a drive-thru ceremony to mark the end of their high school careers.

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the class of 2021 was able to receive their diplomas in front of family and friends.

With classes ending for the year, Pine Lake’s lower school also honored one of its teachers. Shelley Reisig was name Pine Lake Prep’s Teacher of the Year. Reisig is a fifth grade math teacher.