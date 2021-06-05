 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pine Lake Prep Class of 2021 receives diplomas
0 Comments
top story

Pine Lake Prep Class of 2021 receives diplomas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The more than 130 members of the class of 2021 at Pine Lake Prep walked across the stage a week ago to receive their high school diplomas.

The ceremony, held at the Pride’s football stadium, was moved back an hour last Saturday due to the threat of thunderstorms.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This graduation ceremony was a return to normal for the students and their parents. The class of 2020 held a drive-thru ceremony to mark the end of their high school careers.

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the class of 2021 was able to receive their diplomas in front of family and friends.

With classes ending for the year, Pine Lake’s lower school also honored one of its teachers. Shelley Reisig was name Pine Lake Prep’s Teacher of the Year. Reisig is a fifth grade math teacher.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics