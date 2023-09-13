Pine Lake Preparatory received an “A” from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, based on 2022-23 student performance.
This news follows last week’s announcement in the 2023 U.S. News and World Report Top High Schools report, which placed Pine Lake Preparatory in the top 3% of high schools nationwide, and top 15 in North Carolina.
“We acknowledge and appreciate that this recognition highlights the incredible work of our students, our entire K-12 staff, and the strong partnership and support from our families at PLP. We are committed to providing the highest quality of education, delivered by staff members who are invested in the academic success and wellbeing of our students,” said Andrew Moceri, executive director.