About Pine Lake Preparatory

Pine Lake Preparatory is a tuition-free, K-12 public school authorized by the North Carolina State Board of Education in August 2006 as a North Carolina Charter School. Pine Lake Preparatory is located in the southernmost portion of Iredell County and draws students from Mooresville, Huntersville, and surrounding areas. With an emphasis on Fine Arts, STEM and Spanish language programs to enhance core classes, Pine Lake Prep prepares students for college and purposeful lives.

