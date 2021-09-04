Pine Lake Prep nabs Wells Fargo State Cup

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, released the final standings in the 42nd annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2020-2021 academic year on Friday. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
After finishing second one year ago, Pine Lake Prep grabbed the 1A Wells Fargo State Cup title with 520 points. It’s the school’s first such award.
The Pride brought home championships in men’s and women’s tennis, women’s golf, and men’s soccer. They also finished second in women’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, and men’s track and field.
Last year’s champion Community School of Davidson finished second (470 points) with state championships in men’s swimming and diving and women’s soccer.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points. In the playoff events involving teams from more than one classification, Wells Fargo Cup points are awarded based on the school’s standing against other schools in its own classification. If fewer than eight schools from a classification compete in a sport, only those schools that are represented are eligible to receive the Cup points.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for first, 45 for second, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth. In the event of a tie, the schools receive an equal number of points based on the number of teams that tie and the number of teams that finish higher in the standings. Five points are awarded for each sanctioned sport in which a school competes.