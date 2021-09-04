Pine Lake Prep nabs Wells Fargo State Cup

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, released the final standings in the 42nd annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2020-2021 academic year on Friday. The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

After finishing second one year ago, Pine Lake Prep grabbed the 1A Wells Fargo State Cup title with 520 points. It’s the school’s first such award.

The Pride brought home championships in men’s and women’s tennis, women’s golf, and men’s soccer. They also finished second in women’s cross country, men’s swimming and diving, and men’s track and field.

Last year’s champion Community School of Davidson finished second (470 points) with state championships in men’s swimming and diving and women’s soccer.