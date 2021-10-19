 Skip to main content
Pine Lake Prep Pride golf team wins west regional title
Pine Lake Prep Pride golf team wins west regional title

Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the Country Club of Salisbury.

The Pride, with a score of 45-over par topped Newton-Conover, which finished with a score of +46.

Caroline Johnson shot a 73 to lead the Pride and she finished tied for first place. Kate Wood shot 91 for a 14th place finish and Lexie Moyer was 16th with a 91. Anna Lally shot a 98 for a 21st place finish. Ella Hughes finished out the Pride scoring with a 106.

The Pride served as the official host for the 1A/2A west championship.

