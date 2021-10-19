Pine Lake Prep Pride golf team wins west regional title

Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the Country Club of Salisbury.
The Pride, with a score of 45-over par topped Newton-Conover, which finished with a score of +46.
Caroline Johnson shot a 73 to lead the Pride and she finished tied for first place. Kate Wood shot 91 for a 14th place finish and Lexie Moyer was 16th with a 91. Anna Lally shot a 98 for a 21st place finish. Ella Hughes finished out the Pride scoring with a 106.
The Pride served as the official host for the 1A/2A west championship.