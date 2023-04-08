Hanna Lee, Pine Lake Prep sophomore, received an invitation to attend the Governor’s School this summer, a four-week summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students, integrating academic disciplines, the arts, and unique courses. Lee was chosen to participate in the Instrumental Violin program.

The nomination process was comprehensive. Lee had to be nominated by a teacher, and then submit a packet including three essays, extracurriculars, two recommendations, and a video audition.

Lee wrote one essay about the biological and neurological effects of music, through the lens of mental health, neurodiversity, and music preferences. She selected Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 for the video audition, and was also required to play a page of music that NCGS provided. “The notes and rhythm were totally wacky and odd-sounding but it was a fun challenge,” she said.

“Music is not just something I play or listen to. It’s true that I really enjoy relaxing, improving, and sharing music, but music is so much more to me. In some sense, music is everywhere — it can be anything from music playing in the background at a restaurant, adding to the calmness of the scene, to even students yelling, making the room feel chaotic. It affects everyone, everywhere, more than you think, and I think that is so interesting,” she said.

Lee began playing violin when she was 8 years old, and also plays guitar and piano for fun. She remembers playing a medley from “The Greatest Showman” when she was in sixth grade, along with the Upper School orchestra, and thought it sounded awesome with percussion.

“Ms. Bassett has given me the opportunity to play in a full orchestra for my first time, play in the school musical, and now I’ll be going to N.C. Governor’s School through her nomination. I didn’t even know what it was before Ms. Bassett told me about it. Overall, I’m super appreciative of the staff at PLP because of how much they support their students and provide the best class experience they can.”

Lee looks forward to being with other students eager to learn more about music. “NCGS will allow me to dive further into all the different aspects of music, together with others who care just as much,” she said.

Lee’s musical talents have contributed to PLP’s orchestra at local and school events, such as last year’s graduation ceremony and school musical; honor societies inductions, and the Western Region Orchestra.

She also founded a club at the high school, the Neurodiversity Alliance, which has presented to staff meetings and hosted PLP’s first Neurodiversity Week. She has also participated in service activities including EAAS (environmental club) campus clean up, tutoring; and most recently, reviewing the Spanish department’s new lesson plans for learning about autism/autistic people.