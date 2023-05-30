Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A high school student from Iredell County is among 20 selected for the first cohort of Brinkley-Lane Scholars, formerly known as EC Scholars, at East Carolina University.

The recipient is Taylor Greene, a senior at Pine Lake Preparatory who plans to major in art. She is the daughter of Doug and Tracy Greene of Mooresville.

Housed in the Honors College, the Brinkley-Lane Scholars is the most prestigious undergraduate award program offered at ECU. The four-year merit scholarship recognizes outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills. Both in-state and out-of-state recipients receive a fully funded education, covering the cost of tuition, fees, room and board, and high impact experiences including the ability to explore the world with a $5,000 study abroad stipend. Scholars benefit from access to an array of leadership opportunities, research with award-winning faculty and a robust alumni network.

The competitive selection process involved around 150 ECU faculty and staff and multiple rounds of review. Fifty finalists were selected from nearly 800 applications and were invited to visit ECU’s campus in February for Selection Sunday to interview for the 20 spots. This event showcased everything ECU and the program have to offer and allowed them to connect with current students, alumni, faculty and friends of the program.

To learn more about the Brinkley-Lane Scholars program, visit brinkleylane.ecu.edu.