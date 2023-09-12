Pine Lake Preparatory held its annual 9/11 observance, outside on the turf field and outdoor stage at the center of campus. With support and attendance from local fire and police department personnel, Pine Lake Preparatory continues to recognize the importance of remembering the victims and first responder heroes of that day.

The ceremony occurred at 9 a.m. Monday.

PLP Class of 2024 student, Stefania Williams, delivered a brief address.

“The students who will be attending the 9/11 observance were not alive when the tragedy occurred. Not only that, but many of them don’t recognize why it’s an important event to talk about. I want to share the importance of talking about the tragedy and the lives lost on this day 22 years ago,” Stefania said.

The Pride Singers (Honors Chorus) and Upper School Band performed the National Anthem. The Upper School Orchestra and Pride Singers performed “Kyrie” from Memorial by Rene Clausen. This is a somber piece for choir and orchestra that was written in 2003 to reflect on the events of 9/11.

Prior to the observance, the middle school cross country team placed flags in the ground around the campus loop on Friday.

After the formal portion of the program, a Mooresville Fire-Rescue truck drove a loop around campus to wave to the K-5 students.