Pine Lake Prep wins thriller in overtime to capture first state soccer title

Pine Lake Prep secured their first Men’s Soccer State Championship knocking off Franklin Academy 3-1 in an overtime thriller, delayed some two and a half hours by inclement weather. Pine Lake Prep’s Jayden Deku provided the game’s opening goal, getting another to break the 1-1 tie in overtime, on his way to being named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Deku opened the scoring in the 25’ with a follow-up chance off of a shot by Griffin Nixdorf that was saved by the Patriot keeper. Franklin Academy chipped away, finally breaking through in the 73’ when Noah Smith knocked one in on a feed from last year’s 1A MVP Max Bademian.

The two teams made it through regulation time level at 1-1 before inclement weather halted the proceedings. When play resumed, neither team was able to break through in the initial 10-minute overtime period. In the final overtime, Deku was on the receiving end of a feed from Andrew Kuechler who had cleverly pulled down a cross into the box. Deku slipped his foot on the ball to put the Pride up 2-1 in the 91’. Nixdorf got in on the scoring, racing on a breakaway from midfield in the 98’, beating the Patriot keeper to put the game away.