Pine Lake Preparatory School charters first Junior Excel Club in state

The names of each of the 54 club members were read by Cotton Ketchie and as each was called, they came up to the stage area where they received a club pin from Packard and Ketterman. After crossing the stage, they each receive another memento of the day from Karen Fisher.

When asked about the large number that joined, Goodwin stated, “I was not surprised at all at our high number of participants. Our students are, in general, very eager to get involved to help our school and/or community. Honestly, I think our number of members will continue to rise as the word gets out and students see the projects we are doing. The COVID-19 pandemic may also have an influence as young people are very motivated now to be connected positively with others. In some cases they may also know that there is an Excel club in our high school or upper school, and so they are looking forward to transitioning to that club in the future.”

As the ceremony drew to a conclusion and they were officially declared a new club, special guests, Hobbs and Johnson shared their congratulations to them.

Ketterman noted that three times he had heard mentioned in the various speeches the word community.

“Our mission is to make our community a better place to live,” he said to which he then shouted, “Go Pride” alluding to the school’s pride mascot.

When asked what she hopes the students will learn from being a part of the Exchange organization, Goodwin shared, “My hope is that these students who are at a young and impressionable age develop the passion for helping others that I see in the older Exchange club members, and that they will grow up to be young adults and beyond who consistently give back to others and realize the benefits from doing so. I hope our club will have a family feel, a very large family that is!”