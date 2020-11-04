Pine Lake Preparatory School charters first Junior Excel Club in state

It was an historic day at Pine Lake Preparatory School in Mooresville as a new club was built, and the Exchange Club family grew once again.
Even though the rain was falling, the excitement couldn’t be dampened as the Oct. 28, 10 a.m. club opening ceremony went on as scheduled with the very first Exchange Junior Excel Club being chartered in the state with 54 members inducted into the club.
Masks were worn and social distancing was observed as the students and guests were seated under tents for the special event, which included the installation of officers and board of directors for this newly chartered club. These included Davidson Fisher, charter president; Taylor Pike, president-elect; Emmerson McClune, secretary; and Srihari Suraj, treasurer; and board members, Raegan Blickley, Jordyn Roof, Lea Shawbe and Grace McCarthy.
This was also the first club which had been built in the 2020-21 Exchange Club Year by club builders Beth Packard, Karen Fisher, Paul Summerville and Vickie Ketchie, who were all a part of the morning’s ceremony.
The North Carolina state flag and the outdoor sign at Exchange's National Headquarters in Toledo, Ohio announced the new club in North Carolina.
Also on hand for this milestone occasion and joining in the celebration were Division Director J.D. Ketterman, District President Archie Hobbs, Region 10 Vice President David Johnson and National Treasurer Barbara Orr. Summerville and Vickie Ketchie were there in another capacity as they were the National Representatives for the club opening event. Watching virtually was National Exchange Club President Kathy Mize.
The Excel Club was sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman, and Packard, who is the sponsoring club’s president, opened the ceremony with greetings, noting that she was honored to be there and asked the youth, “are you excited?”
After their response, she shared, “We are excited for you too. All of you helped to start this club,” she said.
The ceremony continued with Cotton Ketchie giving the invocation followed by Charter President Fisher leading in the pledge of allegiance.
In being the one to serve as the club’s first president, Davidson Fisher shared, “I am so proud to be given the opportunity to lead the middle school students at Pine Lake Prep while giving back to our community. I would like to thank the Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman for sponsoring the PLP Jr. Excel Club. I have learned from the leaders of Exchange the importance of serving others and what it means to be self-less and to care for others. I will forever be grateful for those lessons. I feel lucky that I have had Exchange to help guide me to where I am today. I look forward to sharing and working with our members to grow this club.”
Karen Fisher shared how proud she was of “each and every one of you” and as she told them that she herself found the Exchange Club to be family, she expressed the desire that they too would “be a family. A really, really big one,” she noted, “but a family.”
Those serving as club advisor and mentor, Natalie Goodwin and Kelley Parker, respectively, were also announced during the ceremony.
Goodwin serves as the middle school counselor at PLP and noted that in addition to herself and Parker, “another middle school teacher, Jennifer Ivey, has volunteered to work with our Junior Excel Club. We have a lot of support from our MS administration as well,” Goodwin said.
It was Karen Fisher who reached out to Goodwin once son Davidson got into PLP as a new sixth grader to see about starting the new Excel Club.
“I could have just helped steer her toward finding an interested staff representative, but I felt like it was a good fit for me as the counselor,” Goodwin shared. “First of all, I love to help kids work together and give back to the community. Last year, in fact, I started my own club and called it the "Reach Out" club in order to do just that. We completed several community service projects together last year until the pandemic hit. So transitioning the Reach Out Club into the Jr. Excel club made sense. As a counselor, I truly believe that giving back and helping others positively impacts our sense of self-worth and emotional well-being. So if I can help provide them with those opportunities, it's all good!”
Vickie Ketchie and Summerville conducted the induction and installation portion of the ceremony. Ketchie noted how “exciting it is for me to be here and be a part of this ceremony,” and Summerville exclaimed, “This is wonderful.”
The names of each of the 54 club members were read by Cotton Ketchie and as each was called, they came up to the stage area where they received a club pin from Packard and Ketterman. After crossing the stage, they each receive another memento of the day from Karen Fisher.
When asked about the large number that joined, Goodwin stated, “I was not surprised at all at our high number of participants. Our students are, in general, very eager to get involved to help our school and/or community. Honestly, I think our number of members will continue to rise as the word gets out and students see the projects we are doing. The COVID-19 pandemic may also have an influence as young people are very motivated now to be connected positively with others. In some cases they may also know that there is an Excel club in our high school or upper school, and so they are looking forward to transitioning to that club in the future.”
As the ceremony drew to a conclusion and they were officially declared a new club, special guests, Hobbs and Johnson shared their congratulations to them.
Ketterman noted that three times he had heard mentioned in the various speeches the word community.
“Our mission is to make our community a better place to live,” he said to which he then shouted, “Go Pride” alluding to the school’s pride mascot.
When asked what she hopes the students will learn from being a part of the Exchange organization, Goodwin shared, “My hope is that these students who are at a young and impressionable age develop the passion for helping others that I see in the older Exchange club members, and that they will grow up to be young adults and beyond who consistently give back to others and realize the benefits from doing so. I hope our club will have a family feel, a very large family that is!”
