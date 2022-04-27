‘Pinkalicious’ comes to Davidson Community Players

Davidson Community Players is presenting the hit musical “Pinkalicious” based on the popular books and PBS television series. It features marvelous songs and a dynamic young cast of area actors. Pinkalicious Pinkerton loves the color pink, and you will too after seeing “Pinkalicious.”

Based on the popular book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, this is the tale of Pinkalicious, who can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast. Alas Pinkalicious needs a way out of her pink predicament, and joined by her family, they will find unity and appreciation in the quirks that define us all. This bestselling show will excite fans of all ages.

“We’re so excited to bring these popular characters to life with a wonderful music score and talented young actors,” said DCP’s Education Director Katie Mullis.

The show is performed under the auspices of the Connie Company, the youth theater arm of Davidson Community Players. It is directed by Bailey Road Middle School theater teacher Emily Klingman and runs two weekends from April 29 to May 8 at the Armour Street Theatre in Davidson.

All seats are general admission. Tickets are $12 each in advance and can be purchased at www.DavidsonCommunityPlayers.org or by calling the box office at 704-892-7953.

Davidson Community Players is an award-winning nonprofit organization established in 1965 to produce theatre that entertains, enriches and encourages community participation in the dramatic arts. They have served the Lake Norman region for more than 50 years with high quality and award winning entertainment. They are supported throughout the season by Arts and Science Council, The McIntosh Law Firm, Davidson Wealth Management and Randy Marion Cadillac.