Pinto bean meal benefits annual scholarship

For 20-plus years, the Mooresville Chapter of Las Amigas has been sponsoring a pinto bean supper with the proceeds going to benefit the organization’s annual Matilda Reid Campbell Scholarship.

On March 18, the group sponsored the drive-thru meal, selling 280 plates and raising $1500 to go toward the scholarship. As a result, they hope to be able to give two scholarships in May, noted Beatrice Spaulding, a member of the local chapter.

The meal began as a Po Man’s Supper at a cost of $3 per plate. That price increased in 2007 to $5 and has remained so today for the meal, which includes pinto beans, fat back, slaw, cornbread and cake.

“Our focus was to provide an affordable meal for families,” Spaulding said. “We have not increased the price based on that intent and especially since the pandemic.”

Throughout the years the Las Amigas chapter has offered the meal, the community support has grown, and so have their locations, Spaulding shared. In past years, it has been held at the War Memorial, Faith Church, Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church and for the past three years at the Heritage House on Plaza Drive.

“We are so very thankful for Mr. Mike Cook and his support as we continue to work in the Mooresville community,” she noted.

While the meal was offered as an all-you-can-eat meal and takeout previously, it has been a drive-thru event since the pandemic.

“We are always appreciative of the Mooresville community’s support and the joy that it brings to us,” Spaulding said. “We are looking forward to another year of sponsoring the pinto bean supper.”