Pinwheel gardens planted in community

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the National Exchange Club and Pharos Parenting have been helping to spread the word about child abuse prevention.

Throughout the month, a number of pinwheel gardens, placed to bring awareness of child abuse and in memory of those children who have lost their lives, can be seen in multiple yards in the community. This year, each garden will have 28 blue pinwheels representing the 28 children’s lives lost in 2020 throughout North Carolina, at the hands of their caregivers.

Pinwheel gardens can be seen at four local schools including Mooresville High and Mooresville Middle schools and at Pine Lake Preparatory Senior and Junior High schools.

Businesses and individuals that are participating and have pinwheel gardens include Victory Lanes, The Sign Post, Four Corners Framing and Gallery, Southern Notions, Pie in the Sky, Mooresville Town Hall, Big Tiny’s BBQ, Alexander Zachary Jewelers, Jewelers on Main, Salon 250, Silly Chicken Lodge, Beth Preston, Aisha Hoffman, Stacey Conrad, Smart Kids Child Development Center, Big Daddy’s, Selma Burke Center and Lake Norman Realty, both in Mooresville and Statesville, Sweet Dreams Mattress and Furniture in Mooresville and Cornelius and the Statesville Woman’s Club.

Also throughout the month of April, as a way to show support of child abuse prevention, all are encouraged to wear blue on Mondays.