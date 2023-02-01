Pioneer dinner benefits historic preservation

Hart Square Foundation will welcome guests to the Sweet Hart Pioneer Dinner Feb. 18. This one-of-a-kind dinner experience is inspired by 19th century recipes. Using a traditional 1800’s cookbook, Chef Ben Sullivan will craft a multi-course dinner that embraces our ancestral roots with an upscale, modern twist.

This event will showcase traditional fiber artisans and two of Hart Square Village’s priority historic restoration projects, the preservation of the Barger Weaving House, circa 1859, and the Punch-Seitz House, circa 1840. Artisans will demonstrate everything from spinning to tatting to weaving. A silent auction will take place featuring items crafted by artisans including pottery, fiber arts, blacksmithed iron works and more.

Development Director Lorissa Vines noted that “Several of Hart Square’s cabins are in dire need of preservation and restoration. We need our community’s help to maintain the history housed at Hart Square Village. Thank you for partnering with Hart Square Foundation to preserve history for future generations when you purchase a ticket to the Sweet Hart Pioneer Dinner today.”

Embrace your pioneering spirit and support historic preservation by stepping back in time for this unique dining experience. Tickets are available at their website https://www.hartsquare.com/ for this special event.

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, approximately an hour from Mooresville. It consists of more than 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with instilling a pioneering spirit in the next generation through preserving and sharing the history and culture housed at Hart Square Village.