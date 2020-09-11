Planned rally for police postponed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Mooresville Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rally for the police, planned for today, will not take place, said organizer Deewane McDaniel.

McDaniel was planning to have pizza delivered and had asked for folks to show up at the Mooresville Police Department to voice support for law enforcement officers.

However, the restrictions due to COVID-19, put a damper on those plans, and McDaniel said he’s not pleased.

“I need a permit for a rally but not for a protest,” he said. “It’s not right.”

McDaniel said he’s not giving up on the idea of a rally to support law enforcement but will wait until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and will go through the permitting process.