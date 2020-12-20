Planter is wreathed in green and red

Members of the Mooresville Garden Club gathered Dec. 7 to decorate the 8-foot planter at the Mooresville Public Library. Wrapping the planter with wire was the first step in the decorating process after which they placed a variety of greenery in the wire making sure it was all covered, secure and uniform. Red berries were placed among the greenery, thus adorning the planter even more, giving it a bright, cheerful appearance for the Christmas season.