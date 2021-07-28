 Skip to main content
Plaque delivered to sponsors of Jordan H. Sheldon Dog Park
Plaque delivered to sponsors of Jordan H. Sheldon Dog Park

Randy Marion, center, displays a plaque delivered to sponsors of the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park. Delivering the plaque were Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins, left, and Martin Blue, president of the Mooresville Youth Council.

 Photo used with permission

Mayor Miles Atkins and Martin Blue, president of the Mooresville Youth Council, delivered a small thank you memento and framed picture to each of the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Dog Park sponsors Tuesday.

They also delivered a backpack with a few T-shirts and hats to each organization. The framed piece has a photo of the ribbon cutting, a brochure from the event and a plaque that was outlined as follows:

Thank You

Randy Marion

Town of Mooresville

Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park

