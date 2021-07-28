Plaque delivered to sponsors of Jordan H. Sheldon Dog Park

Staff reports
Mayor Miles Atkins and Martin Blue, president of the Mooresville Youth Council, delivered a small thank you memento and framed picture to each of the Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Dog Park sponsors Tuesday.
They also delivered a backpack with a few T-shirts and hats to each organization. The framed piece has a photo of the ribbon cutting, a brochure from the event and a plaque that was outlined as follows:
Thank You
Randy Marion
Town of Mooresville
Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park
