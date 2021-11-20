Playing it smart with year-end health care

When New Year’s Day 2022 rolls around, the slate will be wiped clean and everyone will gain a fresh start to another new year. The slate that’s wiped clean also will include the tally of health care expenses you’ve incurred through 2021 which count toward your deductible.

“Now’s the time to play it smart and check to see if you’ve met your deductible,” says Clyde Wood, network CEO for Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers. “Health plans typically begin paying for the majority — if not all — of your health care expenses once you’ve met that threshold. So if you have met your deductible or are close to reaching it, this is the ideal time to maximize your plan benefits and schedule appropriate appointments, testing and procedures. You may save hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on what health care you need, if it’s obtained before the end of the year.”

Additionally, individuals who have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) need to check their balance. The Internal Revenue Service requires these accounts, which hold pre-tax dollars set aside to pay for health care-related expenses, be depleted by the end of the year or the money is forfeited. This adds another incentive to schedule services now: ensure those hard-earned dollars are spent, not lost.