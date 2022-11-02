Playing it smart with year-end health care

When New Year’s Day 2023 rolls around, the slate will be wiped clean and everyone will gain a fresh start to another new year. The slate that’s wiped clean also will include the tally of health care expenses you’ve incurred through 2022 which count toward your deductible.

“Now’s the time to play it smart and check to see if you’ve met your deductible,” Network Chief Executive Officer Matthew Littlejohn of Lake Norman and Davis Regional Medical Centers. “Health plans typically begin paying for the majority, it not all, of your health care expenses once you’ve met that threshold. So if you have met your deductible or are close to reaching it, this is the ideal time to maximize your plan benefits and schedule appropriate appointments, testing and procedures. You may save hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on what health care you need, if it’s obtained before the end of the year.”

Additionally, individuals who have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) need to check their balance. The Internal Revenue Service requires these accounts, which hold pre-tax dollars set aside to pay for health care-related expenses, be depleted by the end of the year or the money is forfeited. This adds another incentive to schedule services now: ensure those hard-earned dollars are spent, not lost.

“Health insurance plans reward individuals who plan and manage their health care, it’s that simple,” said Littlejohn. “Taking 15 minutes to set up appointments now could save you a significant amount of money. The key is to obtain all the health services you need before Dec. 31, because with the New Year comes a new deductible, and any balance in an FSA account is lost.”

Littlejohn stressed it’s crucial to be prompt with your scheduling to ensure the test, check-up or procedure can be done before the end of the year. “Getting everything squared away by early December will ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2022 coverage and funds,” he added.

Every health plan is different. It is important to know how your plan works so you can get the most from your benefits. If you need assistance finding a primary care physician or surgeon, visit www.lnrmc.com/find-doctor.