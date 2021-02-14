PLP Junior Excel Club shares gift of appreciation

Wanting to do something special for the teachers, Pine Lake Preparatory Middle School Principal Sam Ranallo sent a message to all the students asking them to write a special note to their teachers to let them know how much they were appreciated, and he wanted to surprise the teachers with these notes.

In addition to the messages, the PLP Junior Excel Club wanted to do something as a group; therefore, carnations were ordered and special tags, which said “Teachers, Exchange PLP Junior Excel Club Appreciates You!,” were made, printed and tied to the flowers. The carnations were then given to each of the 41 teachers and staff at PLP Middle School on Feb. 5.

Davidson Fisher, president of the school’s Junior Excel Club, said the group “wanted to show the teachers and staff members at Pine Lake Prep how much they really mean to us.”

Teachers expressed their thankfulness for the acts of kindness. Two middle school teachers, Bryan Chappell and Jennifer Ivey, shared that they “loved the flowers and truly appreciated the gesture.”

“We thought it was a good way to show our appreciation with flowers because Valentine's Day was coming up,” Davidson shared. “I was very happy that they enjoyed their flowers like they did.”