Podcast leads Mooresville fifth-grader to develop award-winning science project

Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quartet of purple waffle plants, each to a different room in the McClelland house. All four of the plants went to different areas of the house so Luke’s hypotheses could be tested.

His science project pondered the question of whether playing music could affect the growth of his purple waffle plants and if different genres of music affected the growth even further. So, even with the prospect of listening to the same songs every day drove McClelland to disliking those songs, he continued to carry out his experiment.

“I had the same song stuck in my head every day when I went to school,” McClelland said. “Now every time I hear Carrie Underwood, I just think ‘make it stop.’”

McClelland’s perseverance paid off, though. After the month-long experiment, and winning his way through the Coddle Creek Elementary and the regional science fairs, McClelland’s project was invited to join this year’s North Carolina Science & Engineering Fair and was awarded as one of the Top Five Exemplary Projects of the event.

“I was in complete shock,” McClelland said of being told by the judges that he had been honored. “I was very happy. I had seen some of the other projects and presentations and they were very good.”

McClelland, a fifth-grader at Coddle Creek Elementary in Mooresville, was inspired to carry out the experiment by a podcast he was listening to while mowing his grandmother’s lawn back in the early fall of 2021.

“The podcast was talking about how different types of music affected cheese,” McClelland said. “So I started wondering if that same thing could be done with plants.”

He began his experimentation in October, selecting rock, country, and pop as the genres of music that would be played to one of the plants every day for an hour. The fourth plant would act as the baseline, not being played any music.

The plants would be measured, both their height and width, every Monday.

“By the end, we found that plant four, the one with no music, grew out a lot more than any of the others, but was the shortest,” McClelland said. “The one that listened to country music grew the tallest.”

McClelland’s project was awarded in the top three in the fifth grade class at Coddle Creek. After that he received similar honors at the multidistrict show in Statesville before being invited to compete at the state level.

“It was so cool to watch him carry out the entire process,” John McClelland said. “The pride we have comes from him having this desire to carry out this entire project.”

The process not only included the experiments and the reporting, but a multitude of presentations, both in-person and virtually. The presentation that McClelland made to the panel of judges that won him statewide recognition was done in the comfort of his own kitchen while the presenter was barefoot.

“It was much less stressful to do the presentation virtually,” McClelland said. “When you’re presenting to people in the same room, you can feel their presence. There wasn’t as much pressure.”

With that project in his rear view mirror, McClelland has already begun thinking about what his next project could be when he gets to middle school in the fall.

“I just really like science,” he said. “All of this stuff is fun to me and I look forward to doing more.”