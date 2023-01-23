Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics Lake Norman

The annual Lake Norman Polar Plunge was held Jan. 7 at the Lake Norman Yacht Club, 297 Yacht Drive in Mooresville, with proceeds benefiting Special Olympics Lake Norman. Approximately 170 people were in attendance for this 16th year that the plunge has taken place.

In addition to the plunge, the day featured food trucks, a DJ and games beginning at noon with the plunge taking place at 3 p.m.

As of Jan. 13, it was noted that $1,857.76 in local donations had been made, along with the $10,292 in online contributions. Those wishing to give may continue to do so by visiting the online portal, which will remain open until March 1, at https://give.specialolympicsnc.com/campaign/2023-special-olympics-lake-norman-polar-plunge/c438108.

In speaking of the day, Lynn Hegedus, therapeutic recreation program specialist, said, “we are always grateful for an amazing beautiful day and generous, brave participants!”