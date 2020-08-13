Police: 24 pounds of marijuana found, Troutman man charged

The Mooresville Police Department seized 24 pounds of marijuana after a stop for a traffic violation Thursday.
Cory Ellis Dressler, 30, was charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $300,000.
In a news release, the police department reported stopping a 2008 Ford SUV, and after a positive alert from an MPD K-9 Kato, a search was conducted. The release indicated 24 pounds of marijuana were found inside the vehicle.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.