Police: Charlotte man faked kidnapping to extort money
Police: Charlotte man faked kidnapping to extort money

  • Updated
A Charlotte man was arrested after authorities said he claimed to have been kidnapped in order to extort money from a relative.

Joseph Maurice Dickerson, 40, was charged with conspiracy and extortion. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.

The Mooresville Police Department stated, in a news release, on July 29, Dickerson told a relative he had been kidnapped and was being held for ransom.

Upon investigation, MPD detectives, along with officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team and Homicide units, located Dickerson. It was determined, police said, that Dickerson fabricated the kidnapping story to extort money from a relative.

Dickerson
