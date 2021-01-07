Police: Cocaine, marijuana found during search; two men arrested

A man on supervised probation for multiple convictions for selling cocaine was arrested Wednesday after Mooresville Police Department officers searched a home on East McLelland Avenue.

Marcus Treymane Brice, 33, was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling for use or sale of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate ordered Brice held without bond.

Octavious Lamon Black, 33, of Mooresville, was also charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.

The MPD, in a news release, reported that the search warrant was served Wednesday after complaints were received about drug activity at the residence. The news release indicated approximately 20 grams of cocaine, a rifle and a small amount of marijuana was found.

According the the news release, Brice is on probation.