Police: Complaints lead to search warrant, arrest of Mooresville man

The Mooresville Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Raintree Lane after receiving complaints suggesting illegal narcotics were being sold and/or used at the residence.
The search was conducted Wednesday.
During the execution of the search warrant, narcotic detectives seized approximately 2,475 grams of marijuana, infused gummies (containing THC), marijuana vape cartridges, approximately 200 grams of Promethazine Syrup, a handgun and more than $16,000 in U.S. currency, a news release from the town reported.
Darrick Wayne Gillespie Jr., 26, of Mooresville was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession of Schedule V, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. Gillespie was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where a magistrate set bond at $5,000 secured bond.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.