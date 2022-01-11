 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Home security photos lead to arrest of Mooresville man
  Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.

Glenn Alvin Meadows was arrested Friday and a magistrate set bond at $15,000.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said that officers followed up on information after looking at photos from a home security system after a residential break-in on Ogburn Street on Thursday.

Meadows, the police said, was identified as a suspect and located at his residence. Police, in the release, said he admitted to committing the break-in on Ogburn Street. Meadows, they said, is a suspect in several recent crimes in the Mooresville area.

A large amount of evidence was located inside his residence, which may tie Meadows to other recent crimes, so more charges are possible as the investigation continues, the release said.

Detectives ask anyone with information concerning Meadows or other breaking and entering incidents in the Mooresville area to contact MPD at 704-664-3311 and speak with Detectives Corey Richard or Shane Safrit.

