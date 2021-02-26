 Skip to main content
Police: Huntersville man fled traffic stop, arrested after chase
An automated license plate reader led to a chase and the arrest of a man on multiple charges.

Cody Robert Hammond, 27, of Huntersville, was arrested for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official and one each of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, reckless driving and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

On Wednesday, the Mooresville Police Department received an automated license plate reader alert on a vehicle that was displaying a registration plate that had been entered as lost or stolen, the MPD reported.

Officers located the vehicle at Walgreen's, 230 E. Plaza Drive.

As officers, who were on foot, approached the vehicle, it fled the parking lot.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued, police said.

The pursuit began on NC 150 and then traveled south on Interstate 77. It ended on Gilead Road in Huntersville where the driver, identified as Hammond, was taken into custody.

HAMMOND,CODY.JPG

Hammond
