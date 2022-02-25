Police: Mooresville teen facing multiple charges related to child pornography investigation

A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.

Magnus Richard Trimbach, 18, was charged with 16 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.

The MPD said the investigation began when it received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a person in Mooresville possibly being involved with child pornography.

MPD Detective Garron Lawing, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, began an investigation in which Trimbach was interviewed. Lawing also conducted forensic examinations of Trimbach’s electronic devices and that revealed evidence of his involvement with and possession of child pornography, authorities said.

The Mooresville Police Department thanked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the United States Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance in this case.

If you have information concerning this case, or any case of child exploitation, contact the Mooresville Police Department or Lawing at 704-664-3311.