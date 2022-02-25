 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Mooresville teen facing multiple charges related to child pornography investigation
0 Comments
alert top story

Police: Mooresville teen facing multiple charges related to child pornography investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.

Magnus Richard Trimbach, 18, was charged with 16 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $150,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The MPD said the investigation began when it received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a person in Mooresville possibly being involved with child pornography.

MPD Detective Garron Lawing, a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, began an investigation in which Trimbach was interviewed. Lawing also conducted forensic examinations of Trimbach’s electronic devices and that revealed evidence of his involvement with and possession of child pornography, authorities said.

The Mooresville Police Department thanked the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the United States Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance in this case.

If you have information concerning this case, or any case of child exploitation, contact the Mooresville Police Department or Lawing at 704-664-3311.

image002

Trimbach
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man and two young kids dead in Florida pool tragedy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics