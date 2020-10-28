Police officers honored for going ‘above and beyond’

In conjunction with Crime Prevention Month, which is observed in October, the Evening Exchange Club of Greater Mooresville Lake Norman recognized two Troutman police officers for their service during its Oct. 20 meeting at Victory Lanes in Mooresville.

Officer Russell “Rusty” Jones, who has served in law enforcement for 25 years, and Officer Timothy Sharpe, who has been in law enforcement for approximately three years, were presented with Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards for their outstanding service to the citizens of the community by Cyndi Richards, the president of the evening club. Richards thanked each of them for their service to which each officer expressed their thanks for the honor.

Before the presentation, Troutman Police Chief Tina Fleming introduced the two officers, sharing their law enforcement background and how the pair has worked together like partners in the community.

“When I can share about some of my officers, I jump at the chance,” Fleming said.

Jones, she said, has served 11 years in the Troutman Police Department and prior to that, served with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Air Force.