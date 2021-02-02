 Skip to main content
Police: Teen charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
An 18-year-old has been charged with more than a dozen counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Joshua Glenn Lambert Jr. of Reed Creek Road, Mooresville is facing 13 counts of the felony charge. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

The Mooresville Police Department received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning someone using various internet sites to upload videos of children engaged in sexual acts and activity, the police department reported.

The Criminal Investigations Unit began a forensic investigation into various internet sites and uploaded files associated with this report, the police department reported.

Monday, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Reed Creek Road and processed several electronic devices. Lambert was arrested.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Department of Homeland Security assisted with the investigation.

Lambert
