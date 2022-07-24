Police treat community members to a party

Two months ago, Dave Harding, crime prevention and community outreach officer with the Mooresville Police Department, provided a tour of the local department to participants of the MAP Summer Camp, which was held at the War Memorial building in Mooresville.

MAP is a program designed especially for individuals with physical, cognitive and intellectual impairment and offers an integration of interactive activities and classroom lessons that focus on reading comprehension, math and socialization skills, aiding participants in building self-esteem and self-sufficiency.

Because the group had such a good time on the tour, Harding shared that he wanted to reach out to individuals in similar groups and treat them to a pizza party with the officers at the Mooresville Police Department.

Thus, he reached out to Lynn Hegedus, therapeutic recreation program specialist for the town of Mooresville, for assistance. As a result, approximately 40 community members attended the pizza party from various programs, including the original MAP class, Abound Health Day Program and Ignite Day Program (Autism Society of NC).

During the party, guests were treated to pizza and breadsticks, along with a visit from Laurie and the Kool Kats ice cream truck. Following the meal, they had the opportunity to meet one of the K-9s, Axle, and his handler, Officer McGahan, as well as MPD’s therapy dog, Ella, and her trainer, Tiffany Rivera.

After visiting with the K-9s, the guests gave the police officers pictures that they colored of Ella to be entered into a contest for a chance to win a special one on one visit with Ella. The guests also presented MPD with a beautiful signed poster and homemade cards of appreciation.

Approximately 10 police officers were able to join in the party and enjoy the meal and visit with the guests.