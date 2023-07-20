It isn't often you'll find students eager to return to school during the summer, but with popsicles and a new playground, dozens of them and their families were on hand as Lake Norman Elementary cut the ribbon on its new playground Tuesday.

“For our children, recess is a very important part of our day. I'm a firm believer that kids need that movement break,” Principal Nichole Tilley said. “So to have another place kids can go to, and not just that, but our community when the sun is out and it's beautiful, our families use our school grounds."

The school's parent-teacher organization raised most of the $150,000 needed for the project and the Williams Company, a natural gas company, contributed $50,000.

All involved were glad to have the project done and didn't want to wait for school to begin to let students have fun.

“We love to partner with our community in this way. We love to promote them being active and being outdoors. We’re glad to get it to the finish line,” Jeff King of the Williams Company said.

King said as a resident, he looks forward to driving by and seeing children playing on the new playground. That's something Tilley hopes to see as well.

“Our families understand the importance of having an outdoor playground. Our playground is officially open,” Tilley said. “It’s not just been our families, but the community. This has been a joint effort. This just isn’t LNE. We want the community to use this playground.”