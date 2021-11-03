 Skip to main content
Port-A-Pit chicken sale set
Port-A-Pit chicken sale set

Boy Scout Troop 166 will be sponsoring its 23rd annual Port-A-Pit chicken sale Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 249 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville.

This will be a carryout only event. Cost is $12 per plate, which includes half a chicken, baked beans, slaw and roll.

To get your preorder tickets, contact a member of Troop 166 or pick them up Nov. 8 or 15 from 7-8 p.m. at the church fellowship hall, downstairs, next to the drive-thru car canopy or call the church office at 704-664-5275 and order tickets Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and noon or 2-4 p.m. through Nov. 12.

