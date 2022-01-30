 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit Pharos Parenting
0 Comments
alert top story

Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit Pharos Parenting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1-30 Port-A-Pit sale

The Port-A-Pit truck is set up in the parking lot so cooking can begin at a previous event at Pharos Parenting.

 Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

A Port-A-Pit barbecue chicken fundraiser has been planned with proceeds benefiting Pharos Parenting. Cost for each plate, which includes half a chicken, beans, slaw, roll and dessert, is $10.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scheduled for Feb. 9, plates can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pharos, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. All reserved plates must be paid in advance. Delivery will be available in Iredell County for orders of 10 or more plates.

Orders can be made online by visiting PharosParenting.org and scanning the QR code or calling them at 704-878-2227 or by visiting Pharos Parenting at their Statesville location.

While ordering your plate, you might want to consider treating an officer to lunch. If you choose to add an extra plate to your order, they will deliver those plates to law enforcement officers in the community.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest
Local News

Volunteers remove unusual piece of debris from Pisgah National Forest

  • Updated

A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics