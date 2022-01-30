Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit Pharos Parenting

A Port-A-Pit barbecue chicken fundraiser has been planned with proceeds benefiting Pharos Parenting. Cost for each plate, which includes half a chicken, beans, slaw, roll and dessert, is $10.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scheduled for Feb. 9, plates can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pharos, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. All reserved plates must be paid in advance. Delivery will be available in Iredell County for orders of 10 or more plates.

Orders can be made online by visiting PharosParenting.org and scanning the QR code or calling them at 704-878-2227 or by visiting Pharos Parenting at their Statesville location.

While ordering your plate, you might want to consider treating an officer to lunch. If you choose to add an extra plate to your order, they will deliver those plates to law enforcement officers in the community.