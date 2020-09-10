Postseason play part of NCHSAA’s newest plans for school sports

Now there is also an outline for postseason play to take place as well.

In most cases, a total of 32 teams will merit qualification for state playoff participation. The number represents a 50 percent reduction in postseason qualifiers in many cases.

Team-related playoff rounds will be reduced from six for five rounds for all sports with the exception of football. The latter will be comprised of four rounds instead of five with the third being the equivalent of the regional finals and the fourth serving as the state championship phase.

Football playoff brackets will be reduced to a pair of 16-team fields within each of the state’s four classifications. All playoff contenders will be determined based on in-conference performances.

The sports of tennis and wrestling will only engage in individual postseason play, with the dual-team portion of action for both are being eliminated.