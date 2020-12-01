Power Cross still determined to serve children

“God’s really lifted Power Cross up to be the hands and feet and really go in there and attack that deficiency,” he said of helping fill the gaps. “That’s another reason why our budget is skyrocketing right now is we’re having to fill the needs of things that should be there for these kids.”

They could use some help in their mission. Asked specifically how people could help, Storment said if one could cook a meal or tutor, they could help out the organization.

“The most important thing would be to pray for us, that God continues to put the hedge of protection around us because He has completely protected this ministry from day one,” Storment said. “We’ve done the opposite sometimes from what everybody else did, which I consider we took the hard route and we were called to take the hard route, so we’ve went at it.”

Obviously financial donations can help as well.

As he looks at the months ahead, Storment does not complain or wonder aloud how they will manage the challenges. He is confident in the mission of the organization he and Natalie founded, and operates with that steadfastly in mind.

“We love the Lord and we believe that there is a foundation that only God can offer through Jesus Christ and it was life-changing for me and it was life-changing for my wife and we have tried to share that grace with everybody we come into contact with,” he said.