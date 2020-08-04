Power performances propel first SCBL HR Derby field

Power up!
That’s precisely what selected members of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, each of them individually hand-picked by their respective entries, managed to do for the established circuit’s first-ever Home Run Derby.
Provided free of charge to all attending as part of the Mooresville Spinners’ debut role in serving as the host of the SCBL’s postseason festivities that extend well into this week, the power cast convened at Moor Park to put their hitting prowess on display in helping tee off on the planned proceedings.
A total of 13 hitters, with at least two of them bringing with them ties to their teams, gathered to compete for the honor of the SCBL’s top home run hitter. Each competed in multiple rounds before the field was trimmed to determine the inaugural Derby champion.
Host Mooresville was among the half dozen teams placing hopefuls at the plate to take their shots at being the best.
From the Spinners, the duo consisting of hometown product Davis Turner (Mooresville, Lenoir Rhyne University) and Dalton Williams (Dallas, Appalachian State University) were named to be the representatives. Both were among the team’s best hitters for power during the recently-completed regulation segment of the season’s schedule.
All of the hitters were involved in two rounds to get the competition underway. In the case of the Spinners’ Turner, he used his multiple homers hit during the opening round to at one point take the overall field’s very early lead.
As it turned out, though, neither of the home team’s hitters earned the right to advance out of the first two rounds of heavy hitting.
Matters wound up being extended into a fifth and final round before a winner emerged.
Feasting on the pitches served up by his father, the Carolina Vipers’ Logan Goodnight (Wheeling, West Virginia., Morehead State University) slugged five home runs out of the Moor Park facility during the fifth round to surface as the winner among the final three also reaching the championship round.
Each of the hitters picked had their preference in choosing the one making the pitches. Usually, hitting homers is only good for the hitter and not the pitcher. On this occasion, however, the more home runs hit the better it was for both involved.
Also in the field featured a minimum of two batters apiece representing the Piedmont Pride, Carolina Venom, Lake Norman Copperheads and Concord Athletics.
The affair was used to allow the Spinners to conduct a for-fun kickoff event leading up to their filling the role as the SCBL postseason tournament hosts. Play in that double-elimination attraction is on track to take place through Saturday after early-week rain forced a slight delay in the original schedule.
The Spinners were in line to make its tournament debut late Tuesday, pitting their No. 3 seed status up against that of the No. 6 seed Concord A’s. A win propels Mooresville into Wednesday night’s winner bracket semifinals to face off against the second-seeded Vipers. With a loss, the Spinners will try to starve off elimination when taking on another first-day victim in a loser’s bracket game earlier on Wednesday afternoon.
After rain delayed the start of the tournament by a day, play is set to continue through Saturday evening.
