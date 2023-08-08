Editor's Note For more photos from Monday's storm please see page A8 and online at www.mooresvilletribune.com or on Facebook.

A powerful storm blew through Mooresville Monday afternoon, downing trees onto at least five houses and sparking a fire at a business on Williamson Road.

The storm caused power outages throughout the area, and as of Tuesday morning, more than 2,000 people in Mooresville were without power. Duke Energy reported an estimated of 7,000 outages among customers in Iredell County as of Tuesday morning.

During the storm, Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded to approximately 80 calls. A lightning strike sparked a fire at a business on Williamson Road; large trees either fell on or into at least five homes; trees, power lines, and power poles fell; and there were medical calls and traffic crashes.